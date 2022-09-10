Dando vueltas - Björk - 10/09/22 10/09/2022 58:52
Late Night Tales compiled by The Flaming Lips:
Björk “Unravel”
Miles Davis “My Ship”
Chris Bell “Speed Of Sound”
Roxy Music “2HB”
Alfie “People”
Aphex Twin “Flim”
The Flaming Lips “Seven Nation Army (Harry Potter And George Bush's Severed Head Army Mix)
The Chemical Brothers “Playground For A Wedgeless Firm”
Love And Rockets “Saudade”
Lush “Monochrome”
The Psychedelic Furs “Sleep Comes Down”
Nick Drake “River Man”
Sebadoh “On Fire”
Radiohead “Pyramid Song”
10cc “I'm Not In Love”
Brian Eno “Another Green World”