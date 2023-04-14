01:58:17

Concierto celebrado en el Centro Cultural Don Bosco, en Basilea (Suiza) el día 15 de mayo de 2022. Lied Basel 2022. Recital de la soprano Sarah Maria Sun. STEVEN LUTVAK: I Don't Understand The Poor. RICHARD STRAUSS: Wie erkenn’ ich mein Treulieb, op. 67/1. GEORGE CRUMB: Primera parte de 'Dance of the Moon in Santiago from Sun and Shadow'. RICHARD STRAUSS: Guten Morgen, es ist Sankt Valentinstag, op. 67/2. GEORGE CRUMB: Segunda parte de 'Dance of the Moon in Santiago from Sun and Shadow'. RICHARD STRAUSS: Sie trugen ihn auf der Bahre bloss, op. 67/3. RANDY NEWMAN: Let's Drop the Big One. ANDREA LORENZO SCARTAZZINI: So sieht's aus. WOLFGANG RIHM: Ophelia Sings. Marco Di Bari: (Un)heavenly Lullaby. BERNHARD LANG: Kinderspiel. KURT WEILL: Lied des Lotterieagenten, de 'Der Silbersee'. GEORGES APERGHIS: Le rire physiologique, op. 71. GWEN VERDON: A Little Brains, A Little Talent. Sarah Maria Sun (soprano), Jan Philip Schulze (piano).