Peligrosamente juntos A Tribute To Leon Russell 30/09/2023 01:00:05
A Tribute To Leon Russell “A Song For Leon”:
Margo Price - “Strangers in a Strange Land”
Durand Jones & The Indications - “Out in the Woods”
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats - “Tight Rope”
Orville Peck - “This Masquerade”
U.S. Girls with Bootsy Collins - “Superstar”
Pixies -” Crystal Closet Queen”
Monica Martin - “A Song for You”
Bret McKenzie with The Preservation Hall Jazz Band - “Back to the Island”
Tina Rose, Amy Nelson, Jason Hill - “Laying Right Here in Heaven”
Hiss Golden Messenger - “Prince of Peace”
Leon Russell “Life Journey”:
“Georgia On My Mind”
“Come On In MY Kitchen”
“Fever”