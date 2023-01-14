Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

01:00:09

“The Wild One, Forever”

“American Girl”

Let’s Hear It For Howie and Scott (spoken interlude)

“You Really Got Me”

“Runnin’ Down A Dream”

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

“It’s All Over Now”

Mr. Roger McGuinn (spoken interlude)

“It Won’t Be Wrong”

“You Ain’t Going Nowhere”

“Eight Miles High”

“Honey Bee”

John Lee Hooker, Ladies And Gentlemen (spoken interlude)

“Boogie Chillen”

Sorry, I’ve Just Broken My Amplifier (spoken interlude)

“Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door”

“You Wreck me”

“Shakin’ All Over”