Peligrosamente juntos

01:00:05

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers “Live At The Filmore 1997”:

Pre-show (spoken interlude)

“Jammin’ Me”

“Listen To Her Heart”

“Around and Around”

Good Evening (spoken interlude)

“Lucille”

“Call Me The Breeze”

“Cabin Down Below”

The Internet, whatever that is (spoken interlude)

“Time is On My Side”

“You Don’t Know How It Feels”

“I’d Like To Love You Baby”

“Ain’t No Sunshine”

Homecoming Queen Intro (spoken interlude)

“The Date I Had with That Ugly Old Homecoming Queen”

“Bye Bye Johnny”

Did Someone Say Heartbreakers Beach Party? (spoken interlude)

“Heartbreakers Beach Party”

“Angel Dream”



