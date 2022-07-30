02:00:36

Sheryl Crow “Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary”:

”Run, Baby, Run”

”Leaving Las Vegas”

”Strong Enough”

”Can't Cry Anymore”

“All I Wanna Do”

”I Shall Believe”

”A Change Would Do You Good”

”Home”

”Sweet Rosalyn”

”If It Makes You Happy”

”Redemption Day”

”Hard To Make A Stand”

”Everyday Is A Winding Road”

”Love Is A Good Thing”

”My Favorite Mistake”

”Riverwide”

”Crash And Burn”

”The Difficult Kind” [feat. Sarah McLachlan]-Live from Central Park 1999 –

“Steve McQueen”

”Soak Up The Sun”

”Out Of Our Heads”

”Detours”

”Be Myself”

”Prove You Wrong” ft. Stevie Nicks & Maren Morris

”Tell Me When It's Over” ft. Chris Stapleton