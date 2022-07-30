Peligrosamente juntos Sheryl Crow 30/07/2022 02:00:36
Sheryl Crow “Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary”:
”Run, Baby, Run”
”Leaving Las Vegas”
”Strong Enough”
”Can't Cry Anymore”
“All I Wanna Do”
”I Shall Believe”
”A Change Would Do You Good”
”Home”
”Sweet Rosalyn”
”If It Makes You Happy”
”Redemption Day”
”Hard To Make A Stand”
”Everyday Is A Winding Road”
”Love Is A Good Thing”
”My Favorite Mistake”
”Riverwide”
”Crash And Burn”
”The Difficult Kind” [feat. Sarah McLachlan]-Live from Central Park 1999 –
“Steve McQueen”
”Soak Up The Sun”
”Out Of Our Heads”
”Detours”
”Be Myself”
”Prove You Wrong” ft. Stevie Nicks & Maren Morris
”Tell Me When It's Over” ft. Chris Stapleton