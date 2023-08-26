Peligrosamente juntos

01:59:43

Stolen Moments (Red Hot + Cool):

Donald Byrd With Guru And Ronny Jordan “Time

MC Solaar With Ron Carter “Un Ange En Danger”

Michael Franti / Spearhead “Positive”

Me'Shell NdegéOcello Featuring Herbie Hancock “Nocturnal Sunshine”

Digable Planets With Lester Bowie And Wah Wah Watson “Flyin' High In The Brooklyn Sky”

United Future Organization – UFO “Stolen Moments”

The Pharcyde “The Rubbers Song”

The Roots With Roy Ayers”Proceed II”

Incognito And Carleen Anderson With Ramsey Lewis “Trouble Don't Last Always”

Groove Collective With Bernie Worrell “Rent Strike” (DJ Smash Remix)

Us3 With Joshua Redman And Tony Rémy “The Scream”

Umar Bin Hassan And Abiodun Oyewole With Pharoah Sanders “This Is Madness”

Don Cherry With The Watts Prophets And Voices From The Stolen Moments TV Show “Apprehension”

Spirit Traveler “Playing The Hits From The Motor City”:

”Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours”

”Since I Lost My Baby”

”Ain't It Peculiar”

”Ain't Nothing Like The Real Thing”

”You Keep Me Hangin' On”

”Ooo Baby Baby”

”Tracks Of My Tears”

”Ain't No Mountain High Enough”

”It's Growing”



