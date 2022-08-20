Peligrosamente juntos Johnny Marr I Sports Team 20/08/2022 02:05:59
Johnny Marr en directo desde Cardiff en el BBC 6 Music Festival, el 3 abril de 2022:
“Amatopia”
“Panic”
“Sensory Street”
“Spirit, Power & Soul”
“Human”
“Night and Day”
“This Charming Man”
“Getting Away With It”
“Walk Into The Sea”
“I Feel You”
“Get The Message”
“Easy Money”
“There Is a Light That Never Goes Out”
“Bigmouth Strikes Again”
“How Soon Is Now”
Sports Team en directo desde Cardiff en el BBC 6 Music Festival, el 2 abril de 2022:
“Here It Comes Again”
“The Game”
“Fishing”
“R Entertainment”
“Happy (God’s Own Country) ”
“The Races”
“Camel Crew”
“The Drop”
“Going Soft”
“Cool It Kid”
“M5”
“Here’s The Thing”
“Kutcher”
“Stanton”