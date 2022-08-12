Peligrosamente juntos Gino Vanelli / Keb' Mo' 13/08/2022 02:00:46
Gino Vannelli & The Metropole Orchestra "The North Sea Jazz Festival 2002". Keb' Mo' "Good To Be".
Gino Vannelli & The Metropole Orchestra "The North Sea Jazz Festival 2002"
“Alive By Science”
“Jehovah And All That Jazz”
“Walter Whitman”
“Black Cars”
“Living Inside Myself”
“Wild Horses “
“King For A Day”
“Hurts To Be In Love”
“Persona Non Grata”
“People Gotta Move”
“I Just Wanna Stop”
“Brother To Brother”
Keb’ Mo’ “Good To Be”:
”Good To Be (Home Again)”
”So Easy”
”Sunny and Warm”
”Good Strong Woman” (feat. Darius Rucker)
”The Medicine Man” (feat. Old Crow Medicine Show)
”Marvelous to Me”
”Lean on Me”
”Like Love”
”Dressed Up in Blue”
”‘62 Chevy”
”Louder”