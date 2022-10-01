01:01:31

Frank Sinatra “Watertown” Mezclado y remasterizado:

”Watertown”

”Goodbye (She Quietly Says)”

”For A While”

”Michael & Peter”

”I Would Be In Love (anyway)”

”Elizabeth”

”What A Funny Girl (You Used To Be)”

”What’s Now Is Now”

”She Says”

”The Train”

”Lady Day”*

Tribute To Frank Sinatra:

Jamie Cullum “Devil May Care”

Biréli Lagrène “You Make Me Feel So Young”

Diana Krall “On The Sunny Side Of The Street”

Didier Lockwood “All The Things You Are”

Michel Petrucciani & Stéphane Grappelli “These Foolish Things”