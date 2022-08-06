02:00:02

Father John Misty en directo desde Cardiff en el BBC 6 Music Festival, el 3 abril de 2022.

1”I Love You, Honeybear”

2 “Mr Tillman”

3”Total Entertainment Forever”

4”Q4”

5 “Goodbye Mr. Blue”

6” Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of Them All”

7”Hangout At The Gallows”

8 “Funtimes in Babylon “

9” Things It Would Have Been Helpful to Know Before the Revolution”

10” When You're Smiling and Astride Me”

11” Nothing Good Ever Happens at the Goddamn Thirsty Crow”

12” Chateau Lobby #4 (In C For Two Virgins)”

13”Nancy From Now On”

14”I Went the store One Day”

15 ”Funny Girl”

16”Pure Comedy”

17” Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings”

18”The Ideal Husband”

19”The Palace”

20”Ballad Of The Dying Man”

Damon Albarn en directo desde Londres en LH3 Studios , el 22 de junio de 2021.

Presentando su álbum“The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows”.

1”The Nearer The Fountain”

2”The Cormorant”

3”Royal Morning Blue”

4”Darkness to Light”

5”Tower of Montevideo”

6”Polaris”

7”Particles”