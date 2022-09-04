01:59:40

Everybody Dance! Remixed Dance Classics:

Gwen McCrae “Funky Sensation” (MAW Mix)

The Trammps “The Night The Lights Went Out” (Black Science NY Story Part 1)

Manu Dibango “Soul Makossa” (Johnick Mix)

Sister Sledge “We Are Family” (Marley's

The System “You Are In My System” (Tee's Freeze Mix)

Spinners “I'll Be Around” (Simp-House Mix)

Sister Sledge “Thinking Of You” (Ramp Mix)

Slave “Just A Touch Of Love” (MAW Mix)

The Manhattan Transfer “ Twilight Zone / Twilight Tone” (Nevco Rascal Mix)

Herbie Mann “Hi-Jack” (Johnick Mix)

A Brand New Me: Aretha Franklin With The Royal Philharmonic:

"Think"

"Don't Play That Song (You Lied)"

"I Say a Little Prayer"

"Until You Come Back to Me (That's What I'm Gonna Do)"

"Brand New Me"

"(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman"

"Angel"

"Border Song (Holy Moses)"

"Let It Be"

"People Get Ready"

"Oh Me Oh My (I'm a Fool for You Baby)"

"You're All I Need to Get By"

"Son of a Preacher Man"

"Respect"