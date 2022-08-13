Emma-Jean Thackray, Khruangbin y Curtis Harding en directo desde Cardiff en el BBC 6 Music Festival.
Emma-Jean Thackray en directo desde Cardiff en el BBC 6 Music Festival, el 2 abril de 2022:
“Mercury”
“Say Something”
“About That”
“Golden Green”
“Venus”
“Our People”
Khruangbin en directo desde Cardiff en el BBC 6 Music Festival, el 2 abril de 2022:
“August 10”
“So We Won’t Forget”
“Lady And Man”
“Evan Finds The Third Room”
“Pelota”
Medley de versiones:
“Let’s Dance” David Bowie
“Coffin’ Nails” MF Doom
“Gazzilion Ear” MF Doom
“Deep Fried Frenz” MF Doom
“Dazz” Brick
“Bennie And The Jets” Elton John
“It Was A Good Day” Ice Cube
“Regulate” Warren G
“Nuthin’ But A “G” Thang” Dr. Dre
“Got Your Money” Ol’ Dirty Bastard
“Electric Relaxation” A Tribe Called Quest
“True” Spandau Ballet
“Wicked Game” Chris Isaak
“Summer Madness” Kool & The Gang
“María También”
“White Gloves”
“Time (You And I)”
“People Everywhere (Still Alive)”
Curtis Harding en directo desde Cardiff en el BBC 6 Music Festival, el 1 abril de 2022:
“Drive My Car”
“Go As You Are”
“Can’t Hide It”
“Hopeful”
“Face Your Fear”
“On And On”
“Till The End”
“With You”
“Explore”
“I Won’t Let You Down”
“Wednesday Morning Atonement”
“Need Your Love”