Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve “My Thief” (Live In Tokyo, Japan, Shibuya Hall - February 10, 1999)

Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve “God Give Me Strength” (Live In Toronto, Ontario, Massey Hall - June 16, 1999)

Elvis Costello, Steve Nieve& The Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra “What's Her Name Today?” (Live In Stockholm, Sweden, Berwaldhallen– January5, 1999)

Elvis Costello & The Attractions “I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself” (Live in Norwich, UK, University of East Anglia - October 17, 1977)

Elvis Costello & Nick Lowe “Baby It's You”

Taj Mahal ”I’m Just A Lucky So And So”

Taj Mahal ”Is You Is Or Is You Ain’t My Baby”

Taj Mahal ”Sweet Georgia Brown”

Taj Mahal ”Lady Be Good”

Taj Mahal ”Caldonia”

Cécile McLorin Salvant “Il m’a vue nue”

Cécile McLorin Salvant “Dites moi que je suis belle”

Cécile McLorin Salvant “Doudou”

Cécile McLorin Salvant “Fenestra”