Peligrosamente juntos Early James 31/12/2022 01:00:09
Early James "Racing To A Red Light"
Early James "Straightjacket For Two"
Early James "Real Low Down Lonesome" Duet W. Sierra Ferrell
Dr. John “Funny How Time Slips Away”
Dr. John “Gimme That Old Time Religion” feat. Willie Nelson
Dr. John “End Of The Line” feat. Aaron Neville
Lee Fields “Forever”
Lee Fields “Two Jobs”
Lee Fields “The Door”
Thee Sacred Souls "Lady Love"
Thee Sacred Souls “Easier Said Than Done”
Thee Sacred Souls “Sorrow For Tomorrow”
Jesper Lindell ”Westcoast Rain”
Jesper Lindell ”Twilight”
Jesper Lindell “Dance”