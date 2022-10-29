Peligrosamente juntos Dr. John/Early James 29/10/2022 58:52
Dr. John”Things Happen That Way Track”:
“Funny How Time Slips Away”
“Ramblin’ Man”
“Gimme That Old Time Religion” feat. Willie Nelson
“I Walk On Guilded Splinters” feat. Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real
“I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry”
“End Of The Line” feat. Aaron Neville
“Holy Water”
“Sleeping Dogs Best Left Alone”
“Give Myself A Good Talkin’ To”
“Guess Things Happen That Way”
Early James “Strange Time To Be Alive”:
”Racing To A Red Light”
”Straightjacket For Two”
”Real Low Down Lonesome” Duet W. Sierra Ferrell