Diane Schuur “Friends for Schuur”:

"Easy Living" feat. Stan Getz

"I'd Fly" feat. Richard Cocciante

"For the First Time"

"It Might Be You" feat. Alan Bergman y Dave Grusin

"Love Like Ours" feat. Dave Gruisin

"Red Cab to Manhattan" feat. Stephen Bishop

"The Heart Never Learns"

"Never Take That Chance Again"

"It Had to Be You” (live) feat. Ray Charles

"I Just Called to Say I Love You" (live) feat. Herbie Hancock

"Finally" feat. Stevie Wonder

INC "Olé Dragón":

"Paseillo"