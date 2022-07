59:51

Deep Purple “Turning to Crime”:

“7 and 7 Is”

“Rockin’ Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu”

“Oh Well”

“Jenny Take A Ride!”

“Watching the River Flow”

“Let the Good Times Roll”

“Dixie Chicken”

“Shapes of Things”

“The Battle of New Orleans”

“Lucifer”

“White Room”

“Caught in the Act” (Medley: “Going Down” /”Green Onions” / “Hot ‘Lanta” /”Dazed and Confused” / “Gimme Some Lovin’” )

David Bowie “Can’t Help Thinking About Me”