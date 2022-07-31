02:00:16

Everybody Dance! Remixed Dance Classics CD1 y Putumayo Presents Rhythm & Blues.

-Everybody Dance! Remixed Dance Classics CD1:

Chic “Good Times” (Remixed by A Touch Of Jazz)

Sugarhill Gang “Rapper's Delight” (Remixed by “That Kid” Chris)

Chic “Dance, Dance, Dance (Yowsah, Yowsah, Yowsah)” (Remixed by Pal Joey)

Spinners “Could It Be I'm Falling In Love” (Remixed by Paul Simpson)

Sister Sledge “He's The Greatest Dancer” (Remixed by “Brutal Bill” Marquez)

Chic “I Want Your Love” (Remixed by Stonebridge)

Yes “Owner Of A Lonely Heart” (Remixed by Todd Terry)

Linda Clifford “Runaway Love” (Remixed by Masters At Work)

Phreek “Weekend” (Remixed by Tommy Musto)

Aretha Franklin “Respect” (Remixed by Albert Cabrera)

Chic “Everybody Dance” (Remixed by Glenn Friscia)

Aretha Franklin “Rock Steady” (Remixed by Arif Mardin)

-Putumayo Presents Rhythm & Blues:

Lavelle White “I've Never Found A Man To Love”

James Hunter “'Til Your Fool Comes Home”

Cracked Ice “Sweet Feeling”

The Quantic Soul Orchestra Featuring Kabir “Who Knows”

The Emotions “My Honey And Me”

Sam Moore, Keb' Mo' And Angie Stone “Wang Dang Doodle”

Catherine Russell “Put Me Down Easy”

Ruthie Foster “'Cuz I'm Here”

Snooks Eaglin “A Mother's Love”

Sharon Jones And The Dap Kings “100 Days, 100 Nights”

Rockie Charles “Before I Find The Right Girl For Me”

Irma Thomas With Henry Butler “River Is Waiting”