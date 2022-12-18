59:54

A Tribute To Curtis Mayfield :

Gladys Knight ”Choice Of Colors”

Steve Winwood “It's All Right!”

Repercussions And Curtis Mayfield “Let's Do It Again”

Lenny Kravitz “Billy Jack”

Bruce Springsteen “Gypsy Woman”

Eric Clapton “You Must Believe Me”

Branford Marsalis And The Impressions “Fool For You”

Tevin Campbell “Keep On Pushin'”

Aretha Franklin “The Makings Of You”

B.B. King “Woman's Got Soul”

Rod Stewart “People Get Ready”

Narada Michael Walden “(Don't Worry) If There's A Hell Below, We're All Going To Go”

Stevie Wonder “I'm The One Who Loves You”