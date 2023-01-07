Peligrosamente juntos Burt Bacharach 07/01/2023 01:00:47
Burt Bacharach “One Amazing Night”:
Sheryl Crow "One Less Bell to Answer"
All Saints "Always Something There to Remind Me"
Elvis Costello "God Give Me Strength"
Chrissie Hynde "Baby It's You/Message to Michael"
Mike Myers "What's New Pussycat?"
Wynonna "Anyone Who Had a Heart"
Ben Folds Five "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head"
Barenaked Ladies "(They Long to Be) Close to You"
Luther Vandross "The Windows of the World/What The World Needs Now Is Love"
David Sanborn & George Duke "Wives and Lovers"
Dionne Warwick "Walk On By/I Say a Little Prayer/Do You Know the Way to San Jose"
Burt Bacharach "Alfie"
Burt Bacharach With The Sydney Symphony Orchestra – Live At The Sydney Opera House:
“Make It Easy On Yourself”