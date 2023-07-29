02:01:49

Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton “Death Wish Blues”:

”Deathwish”

”Settle For Less”

”No Apology”

”Dangerous People”

”You Know My Heart”

Jennifer Lyn & The Groove Revival “Gypsy Soul”:

”Gypsy Soul”

”Low Down Dirty Shame”

”Give Me All Of Your Lovin'”

Bette Smith “The Good The Bad And The Bette”:

”Fistful Of Dollars”

”I'm A Sinner”feat. Jimbo Mathus de Squirrel Nut Zippers 3:38

”Signs And Wonders” feat. Luther Dickerson de North Mississippi Allstars

”Song For A Friend”

Contemporary Blues Guitar Women:

“Can’t Quit The Blues” Lara Price Band (featuring Laura Chavez)

“Takin’ It All To Vegas” Debbie Davies

“The Man’s So Good” Alice Stuart

“Mediterranean Breakfast” Sue Foley

“The River Wild” Deborah Coleman

“Living On The Road” Joanna Connor

“Navajo Moon” Ana Popovic

“Judgement Day Blues” Carolyn Wonderland

”Lonely Lonely Nights” Eve Monsees

“It’s A Blessing” Maria Muldaur & Bonnie Raitt

“Dreamland Blues” Erja Lyytinen

“Lynn’s Blues” Barbara Lynn

“Goin’ Down” Tracy Conover

“Baghdad Blues” Beverly “Guitar” Watkins

“Woke Up This Mornin’” Ruthie Foster