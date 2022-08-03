Na Na Na Plains · Panda Bear & Sonic Boom 03/08/2022 58:52
Katie Crutchfield (Waxahatchee) y Jess Williamson son juntas Plains
Este disco pinta una auténtica delicia. Será el primero para Katie Crutchfield (Waxahatchee) y Jess Williamson asociadas como Plains. Además, otra dupla en alianza que nos va a suministrar más sonidos brillantes, la de Panda Bear y Sonic Boom.Playlist: Plains - Problem With It Kevin Morby - Bittersweet, TN (feat. Erin Rae) The A's - He Needs Me Alex G - Cross the Sea Omar Apollo - Archetype easy life - DEAR MISS HOLLOWAY (feat. Kevin Abstract) Hot Chip - Freakout/Release Beyoncé - ALIEN SUPERSTAR Fred again.. - Light Out (feat. Romy, HAAi) Panda Bear, Sonic Boom - Edge of the Edge Animal Collective - Walker Pond - Hang a Cross on Me Nation of Language - Across That Fine Line Wild Pink - ILYSM