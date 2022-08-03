58:52

Katie Crutchfield (Waxahatchee) y Jess Williamson son juntas Plains

Este disco pinta una auténtica delicia. Será el primero para Katie Crutchfield (Waxahatchee) y Jess Williamson asociadas como Plains. Además, otra dupla en alianza que nos va a suministrar más sonidos brillantes, la de Panda Bear y Sonic Boom.



Playlist:

Plains - Problem With It

Kevin Morby - Bittersweet, TN (feat. Erin Rae)

The A's - He Needs Me

Alex G - Cross the Sea

Omar Apollo - Archetype

easy life - DEAR MISS HOLLOWAY (feat. Kevin Abstract)

Hot Chip - Freakout/Release

Beyoncé - ALIEN SUPERSTAR

Fred again.. - Light Out (feat. Romy, HAAi)

Panda Bear, Sonic Boom - Edge of the Edge

Animal Collective - Walker

Pond - Hang a Cross on Me

Nation of Language - Across That Fine Line

Wild Pink - ILYSM