59:00

me gustaría tener tus problemas

TV Girl regresan con su primer disco en cinco años. En 'Grapes Upon the Vine' se condensan las claves de los californianos: el mood nostalgico y el ritmo bailable. Además, el tema que cerrará uno de los dos disco nuevos de The Coral, "La 'Bohemian Rhapsody' que Queen habría escrito si, en lugar de recorrer el mundo, se quedaran viendo películas en los estudios de Cinecittà".

Playlist:

L'Impératrice, Cuco - Heartqueake

TV Girl - All The Way Through

Adiós Amores - Soleada

Men I Trust - Ring Of Past

The Clientele - Claire's Not real

Whitney - For A While

The Delgados - Coming in from the Cold

The Coral - Oceans Apart

Grian Chatten - Fairlies

Swans - Los Angeles: City of Death

Aphex Twin - Blackbox Life Recorder 21f

James Blake - Big Hammer

SBTRKT - LIMITLESS (feat. LEILAH, Sampha)

Overmono - So U Kno

Headache - That Thing with the Rabbit