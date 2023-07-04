me gustaría tener tus problemas
TV Girl regresan con su primer disco en cinco años. En 'Grapes Upon the Vine' se condensan las claves de los californianos: el mood nostalgico y el ritmo bailable. Además, el tema que cerrará uno de los dos disco nuevos de The Coral, "La 'Bohemian Rhapsody' que Queen habría escrito si, en lugar de recorrer el mundo, se quedaran viendo películas en los estudios de Cinecittà".
Playlist:
L'Impératrice, Cuco - Heartqueake
TV Girl - All The Way Through
Adiós Amores - Soleada
Men I Trust - Ring Of Past
The Clientele - Claire's Not real
Whitney - For A While
The Delgados - Coming in from the Cold
The Coral - Oceans Apart
Grian Chatten - Fairlies
Swans - Los Angeles: City of Death
Aphex Twin - Blackbox Life Recorder 21f
James Blake - Big Hammer
SBTRKT - LIMITLESS (feat. LEILAH, Sampha)
Overmono - So U Kno
Headache - That Thing with the Rabbit