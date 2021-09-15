Ya tenemos el corte titular del próximo disco de The War on Drugs y compañía y nos ha dejado con bastantes dudas.
¿Se parece cada vez más The War on Drugs a The Killers o es al revés? Ya tenemos el corte titular del próximo disco de Adam Granduciel y compañía y nos ha dejado con bastantes dudas. Además, un tema más del disco ahora retrasado de James Blake.
PLAYLIST:
THE WAR ON DRUGS - I Don't Live Here Anymore (feat. Lucius)
THE KILLERS - My God (feat. Weyes Blood, Lucius)
WILD PINK - The Shining But Tropical
CURTIS HARDING - Can't Hide It
PARCELS - Somethinggreater
JUNGLE - All Of The Time
DELUXE - El Amor Valiente
JAMES BLAKE - Famous Last Words
ANGELO DE AUGUSTINE, SUFJAN STEVENS - Back To Oz
VILLAGERS - Circles in the Firming Line
HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER - Hardlytown
COURTNEY BARNETT - Before You Gotta Go
COURTNEY BARNETT - I'll Be Your Mirror