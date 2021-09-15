00:08

¿Se parece cada vez más The War on Drugs a The Killers o es al revés? Ya tenemos el corte titular del próximo disco de Adam Granduciel y compañía y nos ha dejado con bastantes dudas. Además, un tema más del disco ahora retrasado de James Blake.



PLAYLIST:

THE WAR ON DRUGS - I Don't Live Here Anymore (feat. Lucius)

THE KILLERS - My God (feat. Weyes Blood, Lucius)

WILD PINK - The Shining But Tropical

CURTIS HARDING - Can't Hide It

PARCELS - Somethinggreater

JUNGLE - All Of The Time

DELUXE - El Amor Valiente

JAMES BLAKE - Famous Last Words

ANGELO DE AUGUSTINE, SUFJAN STEVENS - Back To Oz

VILLAGERS - Circles in the Firming Line

HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER - Hardlytown

COURTNEY BARNETT - Before You Gotta Go

COURTNEY BARNETT - I'll Be Your Mirror