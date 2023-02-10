Tennis enfatizan su empeño por encontrar la canción pop perfecta.
Tennis están buscando la canción pop perfecta: preciosa, agradable, aparentemente sencilla, contagiosa y hasta bailable. Han encontrado 10 en 'Pollen', su nuevo disco. Además, el mini álbum con el que se expande el mundo de atmosferas inquietantes del LP8 de Kelly Lee Owens.
Playlist:
Tennis - Gibraltar
Lil Yachty - running out of time
Flume - One Step Closer 1.4 [2021 Export Wav] (feat. Panda Bear)
The Avalanches - The Divine Chord (feat. MGMT, Johnny Marr)
M83 - Earth To Sea
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Spitting Off the Edge of the World (feat. Perfume Genius)
Kelly Lee Owens - Moebius
Orbital - Are You Alive? (feat. Penelope Isles)
DJ Seinfeld - Tell Me One More Time
Two Shell - love him
Kelela - Enough for Love
Khotton Palm - MI ALMA
LIES - Resurrection
Squid - Swing (In A Dream)