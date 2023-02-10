58:42

Tennis enfatizan su empeño por encontrar la canción pop perfecta.

Tennis están buscando la canción pop perfecta: preciosa, agradable, aparentemente sencilla, contagiosa y hasta bailable. Han encontrado 10 en 'Pollen', su nuevo disco. Además, el mini álbum con el que se expande el mundo de atmosferas inquietantes del LP8 de Kelly Lee Owens.

Playlist:

Tennis - Gibraltar

Lil Yachty - running out of time

Flume - One Step Closer 1.4 [2021 Export Wav] (feat. Panda Bear)

The Avalanches - The Divine Chord (feat. MGMT, Johnny Marr)

M83 - Earth To Sea

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Spitting Off the Edge of the World (feat. Perfume Genius)

Kelly Lee Owens - Moebius

Orbital - Are You Alive? (feat. Penelope Isles)

DJ Seinfeld - Tell Me One More Time

Two Shell - love him

Kelela - Enough for Love

Khotton Palm - MI ALMA

LIES - Resurrection

Squid - Swing (In A Dream)