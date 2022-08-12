59:03

Sports Team son la banda favorita de guitarras frescas y adictivas.

La nueva banda favorita de todo el que busca unos nuevos Franz Ferdinand, Arctic Monkeys, Blur o Supergrass. Sports Team lo conjugan todo en Gulp, su segundo largo. Además, el álbum mas sentido de Wild Pink.

Playlist:

The Mars Volta - Vigil

The Smile - Thin Thing

Death Cab for Cutie - Here to Forever

Porridge Radio - The Rip

The Mary Onettes - What I Feel In Some Places

black midi - Sugar/Tzu

Gilla Band - Eight Fivers

Courting - Loaded

BODEGA - Art and Advertising

Horsegirl - World of Pots and Pans

Sports Team - The Drop

Parquet Courts - Watching Strangers Smile

Nation of Language - Across That Fine Line

Wild Pink - ILYSM