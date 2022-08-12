Na Na Na Sports Team · Wild Pink 29/08/2022 59:03
Playlist:
Sports Team son la banda favorita de guitarras frescas y adictivas.
La nueva banda favorita de todo el que busca unos nuevos Franz Ferdinand, Arctic Monkeys, Blur o Supergrass. Sports Team lo conjugan todo en Gulp, su segundo largo. Además, el álbum mas sentido de Wild Pink.
The Mars Volta - Vigil
The Smile - Thin Thing
Death Cab for Cutie - Here to Forever
Porridge Radio - The Rip
The Mary Onettes - What I Feel In Some Places
black midi - Sugar/Tzu
Gilla Band - Eight Fivers
Courting - Loaded
BODEGA - Art and Advertising
Horsegirl - World of Pots and Pans
Sports Team - The Drop
Parquet Courts - Watching Strangers Smile
Nation of Language - Across That Fine Line
Wild Pink - ILYSM