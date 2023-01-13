Na Na Na Radio Club (vol.6) 13/01/2023 58:57
clara-mente lo mejor que puedes escuchar un viernes
Nos reconvertimos en Radio Club para armar una hora entregada al baile y llena de novedades de viernes.
Playlist:
The Go! Team - Gemini
Goat - Do The Dance
Avey Tare - The Musical
M83 - Oceans Niagara
Everything But The Girl - Nothing Left To Lose
U.S. Girls - So Typically Now
Frankie Rose - Anything
crushed - coil
Mount Kimbie - f1 racer (feat. KUCKA)
Vagabon - Carpenter
Ice Spice - In Ha Mood
Skrillex - Way Back (feat. PinkPantheress, Trippie Redd)
Young Marco - What You Say?
Caroline Polachek - Billions
Casero - Solo Tu Amiga
piri & tommy - unlock it