58:57

clara-mente lo mejor que puedes escuchar un viernes

Nos reconvertimos en Radio Club para armar una hora entregada al baile y llena de novedades de viernes.

Playlist:

The Go! Team - Gemini

Goat - Do The Dance

Avey Tare - The Musical

M83 - Oceans Niagara

Everything But The Girl - Nothing Left To Lose

U.S. Girls - So Typically Now

Frankie Rose - Anything

crushed - coil

Mount Kimbie - f1 racer (feat. KUCKA)

Vagabon - Carpenter

Ice Spice - In Ha Mood

Skrillex - Way Back (feat. PinkPantheress, Trippie Redd)

Young Marco - What You Say?

Caroline Polachek - Billions

Casero - Solo Tu Amiga

piri & tommy - unlock it