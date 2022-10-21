Na Na Na Radio Club (vol.3) 21/10/2022 58:53
Pasa, estás en lista
Nos reconvertimos en Radio Club para armar una hora de esencia clubera entregada al baile y llena de novedades de viernes.
Playlist:
Fred again.. - Delilah (pull me out of this)
Biig Piig - This Is What They Meant
Magdalena Bay - Secrets (Your Fire)
Grimes - realiti
piri & tommy - on & on
FKA twigs - meta angel
Kelela - Happy Ending
ROSALÍA - CANDY
Beyoncé - ALIEN SUPERSTAR
Jessie Ware - Free Yourself
Bibio - S.O.L (feat. Oliver St. Louis)
Channel Tres - Just Can't Get Enough
Oliver Sim - GMT
Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Be with You