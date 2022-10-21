58:53

Pasa, estás en lista

Nos reconvertimos en Radio Club para armar una hora de esencia clubera entregada al baile y llena de novedades de viernes.

Playlist:

Fred again.. - Delilah (pull me out of this)

Biig Piig - This Is What They Meant

Magdalena Bay - Secrets (Your Fire)

Grimes - realiti

piri & tommy - on & on

FKA twigs - meta angel

Kelela - Happy Ending

ROSALÍA - CANDY

Beyoncé - ALIEN SUPERSTAR

Jessie Ware - Free Yourself

Bibio - S.O.L (feat. Oliver St. Louis)

Channel Tres - Just Can't Get Enough

Oliver Sim - GMT

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Be with You