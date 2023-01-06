58:56

Una sesión que solo quiere hacerte compañía

Nuestro regalo de Reyes es una sesión de melodías cálidas para un día frío; de canciones apacibles en las que acomodar los oídos.

Playlist:

Lana Del Rey - Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.

Cigarettes After Sex - Pistol

Beach House - Through Me

George Fitzgerald - Setting Sun

Barry Can't Swim - Sonder

Fred again.. - Kyle (I Found You)

SZA - Kill Bill

Barrie - Doesn't Really Matter

Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

The Smile - Skrting On The Surface

Cuco - Pendant

Foxygen - San Francisco

Weyes Blood - Children of the Empire