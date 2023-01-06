Na Na Na Radio Chill (vol.4) 06/01/2023 58:56
Una sesión que solo quiere hacerte compañía
Nuestro regalo de Reyes es una sesión de melodías cálidas para un día frío; de canciones apacibles en las que acomodar los oídos.
Playlist:
Lana Del Rey - Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.
Cigarettes After Sex - Pistol
Beach House - Through Me
George Fitzgerald - Setting Sun
Barry Can't Swim - Sonder
Fred again.. - Kyle (I Found You)
SZA - Kill Bill
Barrie - Doesn't Really Matter
Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
The Smile - Skrting On The Surface
Cuco - Pendant
Foxygen - San Francisco
Weyes Blood - Children of the Empire