Na Na Na El canto desgarrador de Mitski 18/09/2023 58:36
Una maestra absoluta cantando desde la desesperación.
Mitski es una maestra absoluta cantando desde la desesperación, con el corazón en la mano. Lo hace en 'The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We', el mejor nombre posible para un disco en 2023, en un mundo que parece desgarrarse climática y emocionalmente.
Playlist:
Mitski - I Don't Like My Mind
Sufjan Stevens - Will Anybody Ever Love Me?
Ralphie Choo - TOTAL90NOSTALGIA
Eartheater - Chop Suey
Cleo Sol - Self
Navy Blue - Dolla
Explosions In The Sky - Moving On
The National - Weird Goodbyes (feat. Bon Iver)
Nation Of Language - Spare Me the Decision
Melenas - K2
Disclosure - Simply Won't Do
Mall Grab - Foxes
Overmono - Blow Out
Romy - Weightless