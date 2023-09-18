58:36

Una maestra absoluta cantando desde la desesperación.

Mitski es una maestra absoluta cantando desde la desesperación, con el corazón en la mano. Lo hace en 'The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We', el mejor nombre posible para un disco en 2023, en un mundo que parece desgarrarse climática y emocionalmente.

Playlist:

Mitski - I Don't Like My Mind

Sufjan Stevens - Will Anybody Ever Love Me?

Ralphie Choo - TOTAL90NOSTALGIA

Eartheater - Chop Suey

Cleo Sol - Self

Navy Blue - Dolla

Explosions In The Sky - Moving On

The National - Weird Goodbyes (feat. Bon Iver)

Nation Of Language - Spare Me the Decision

Melenas - K2

Disclosure - Simply Won't Do

Mall Grab - Foxes

Overmono - Blow Out

Romy - Weightless



