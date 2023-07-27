¿Hiciste promesas que no puedes cumplir?
Mitski publica una minimalista 'Bug Like an Angel' para anunciar su nuevo disco 'The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We' que promete ser el más expansivo, épico y sabio hasta el momento. Además, la unión de Róisín Murphy y Jessie Ware, las reinas de la música disco ahora mismo.
Playlist:
Romy - The Sea
Jessie Ware - Freak Me Now (with Róisín Murphy)
Róisín Murphy, DJ Koze - You Knew
DJ Koze, Sophia Kennedy - Wespennest
GUM - Would It Pain You To See?
Woods - Another Side
Blur - Goodbye Albert
Mitski - Bug Like an Angel
Mitski - The Only Heartbreaker
Devendra Banhart - Sirens
James Blake - Loading
Ralphie Choo - TANGOS DE UNA MOTO TRUCADA
Hnos Munoz - Un Verano
Desire, Jimmy Whoo - Parisian Time
Cigarettes After Sex - Bubblegum