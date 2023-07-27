59:04

¿Hiciste promesas que no puedes cumplir?

Mitski publica una minimalista 'Bug Like an Angel' para anunciar su nuevo disco 'The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We' que promete ser el más expansivo, épico y sabio hasta el momento. Además, la unión de Róisín Murphy y Jessie Ware, las reinas de la música disco ahora mismo.

Playlist:

Romy - The Sea

Jessie Ware - Freak Me Now (with Róisín Murphy)

Róisín Murphy, DJ Koze - You Knew

DJ Koze, Sophia Kennedy - Wespennest

GUM - Would It Pain You To See?

Woods - Another Side

Blur - Goodbye Albert

Mitski - Bug Like an Angel

Mitski - The Only Heartbreaker

Devendra Banhart - Sirens

James Blake - Loading

Ralphie Choo - TANGOS DE UNA MOTO TRUCADA

Hnos Munoz - Un Verano

Desire, Jimmy Whoo - Parisian Time

Cigarettes After Sex - Bubblegum