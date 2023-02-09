58:40

Mike y Nate Kinsella de American Football ahora son LIES

Con la fuerza emotiva que Mike Kinsella aporta a American Football con su voz y sus letras, pero sumando sintetizadores y en general un aspecto más pop a sus melodías. Junto a Nate Kinsella van a debutar como LIES. Además, el primer avance de un cuarto trabajo en solitario para Nicholas Allbrook de Pond.

Pink Pantheress - Boy's a liar Pt. 2 (feat. Ice Spice)

The Go! Team - Whammy-O

Nicholas Allbrook - Jackie

John Cale - I KNOW YOU'RE HAPPY (feat. Tei Shi)

Khotton Palm - MI ALMA

Warpaint - Send Nudes

GAZZI - je suis

Fever Ray - Kandy

LIES - Resurrection

American Football - I Can't Feel You (feat. Rachel Goswell)

bdrmm - It's Just A Bit Of Blood

Yo La Tengo - Sinatra Drive Breakdown

Lil Yachty - WE SAW THE SUN!

M83 - Oceans Niagara



