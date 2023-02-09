Mike y Nate Kinsella de American Football ahora son LIES
Con la fuerza emotiva que Mike Kinsella aporta a American Football con su voz y sus letras, pero sumando sintetizadores y en general un aspecto más pop a sus melodías. Junto a Nate Kinsella van a debutar como LIES. Además, el primer avance de un cuarto trabajo en solitario para Nicholas Allbrook de Pond.
Pink Pantheress - Boy's a liar Pt. 2 (feat. Ice Spice)
The Go! Team - Whammy-O
Nicholas Allbrook - Jackie
John Cale - I KNOW YOU'RE HAPPY (feat. Tei Shi)
Khotton Palm - MI ALMA
Warpaint - Send Nudes
GAZZI - je suis
Fever Ray - Kandy
LIES - Resurrection
American Football - I Can't Feel You (feat. Rachel Goswell)
bdrmm - It's Just A Bit Of Blood
Yo La Tengo - Sinatra Drive Breakdown
Lil Yachty - WE SAW THE SUN!
M83 - Oceans Niagara