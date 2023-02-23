Na Na Na Léa Sen · Manchester Orchestra 23/02/2023 58:52
Léa Sen, más cerca que nunca de FKA Twigs
Más cerca que nunca de la senda de FKA Twigs, Léa Sen adelanta con 'Dragonfly' el sonido de su nuevo EP 'You Of Now Pt.2'. Además, otro EP, 'The Valley Of Vision' es la mirada al futuro de Manchester Orchestra.
Playlist:
Manchester Orchestra - Capital Karma
Flume - One Step Closer 1.4 [2021 Export Wav] (feat. Panda Bear)
Overmono - Calling Out
Everything But The Girl - Caution To The Wind
Cuco - Best Disaster
Vera Fauna - Casa Carreras
La Plazuela - Péiname Juana
Cala Vento - Conmigo
Constant Smiles - In My Heart
shego - sorry ojitos
Wet Leg - Too Late Now
Dry Cleaning - Swampy
shame - Adderall
Kelela - Closure (feat. Rahrah Gabor)
Léa Sen - Dragonfly
Arlo Parks - Weightless