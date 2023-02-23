58:52

Léa Sen, más cerca que nunca de FKA Twigs

Más cerca que nunca de la senda de FKA Twigs, Léa Sen adelanta con 'Dragonfly' el sonido de su nuevo EP 'You Of Now Pt.2'. Además, otro EP, 'The Valley Of Vision' es la mirada al futuro de Manchester Orchestra.

Playlist:

Manchester Orchestra - Capital Karma

Flume - One Step Closer 1.4 [2021 Export Wav] (feat. Panda Bear)

Overmono - Calling Out

Everything But The Girl - Caution To The Wind

Cuco - Best Disaster

Vera Fauna - Casa Carreras

La Plazuela - Péiname Juana

Cala Vento - Conmigo

Constant Smiles - In My Heart

shego - sorry ojitos

Wet Leg - Too Late Now

Dry Cleaning - Swampy

shame - Adderall

Kelela - Closure (feat. Rahrah Gabor)

Léa Sen - Dragonfly

Arlo Parks - Weightless