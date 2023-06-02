58:42

Pienso demasiado rápido

Jorja Smith apunta al final del verano con 'Falling or Flying', un segundo disco que empieza a enseñar con la desafiante 'Try Me'. Además, el sonido profundo y frenético de 'MotherFather', el análisis de la identidad racial de Petite Noir.

Playlist:

Jorja Smith - Try Me

Petite Noir - Play

JAYDA G - Both Of Us

Ross From Friends - The One

Kali Uchis - Moral Conscience

Yaya Bey - on the pisces moon

Nia Archives - Sunrise Bang Ur Head Against Tha Wall

Caroline Polachek - Fly To You (feat. Grimes, Dido)

Nation of Language - Weak In Your Light

José González - Head On (Miss Grit Remix)

Ruiseñora - Echa el pestillo (feat. Andrea Buenavista)

Yves Tumor - Echolalia

The Drums - I Want It All

El Mató a un Policía Motorizado - Diamante roto

Ghouljaboy - CONVICT LOVE HYDROCELL