Pienso demasiado rápido
Jorja Smith apunta al final del verano con 'Falling or Flying', un segundo disco que empieza a enseñar con la desafiante 'Try Me'. Además, el sonido profundo y frenético de 'MotherFather', el análisis de la identidad racial de Petite Noir.
Playlist:
Jorja Smith - Try Me
Petite Noir - Play
JAYDA G - Both Of Us
Ross From Friends - The One
Kali Uchis - Moral Conscience
Yaya Bey - on the pisces moon
Nia Archives - Sunrise Bang Ur Head Against Tha Wall
Caroline Polachek - Fly To You (feat. Grimes, Dido)
Nation of Language - Weak In Your Light
José González - Head On (Miss Grit Remix)
Ruiseñora - Echa el pestillo (feat. Andrea Buenavista)
Yves Tumor - Echolalia
The Drums - I Want It All
El Mató a un Policía Motorizado - Diamante roto
Ghouljaboy - CONVICT LOVE HYDROCELL