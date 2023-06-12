58:50

Solía rezar por tomarme vacaciones

Janelle Monáe se baña en pop, R&B, reggae y soul en 'The Age of Pleasure', un disco sensual para el verano. Además, 'Space Heavy', el álbum en el que King Krule mira a su paternidad.

Playlist:

Jenny Lewis - Joy'All

PJ Harvey - I Inside The Old I Dying

Junip - Line of Fire (feat. Sharon Van Etten)

Squid - The Blades

bar italia - best in show

King Krule - Flimsier

Christine and the Queens - Tears can be so soft

AMORE, Dinamarca - FIGHT!

yavy - Nada que aportar

Franc Moody - All The Things We Say

NEIL FRANCES, St. Panther - Head Stright

Róisín Murphy, DJ Koze - The Universe

Janelle Monáe - Champagne Shit

Jessie Ware - Begin Again (Joe Goddard Remix)