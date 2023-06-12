Na Na Na Janelle Monáe · King Krule 12/06/2023 58:50
Solía rezar por tomarme vacaciones
Janelle Monáe se baña en pop, R&B, reggae y soul en 'The Age of Pleasure', un disco sensual para el verano. Además, 'Space Heavy', el álbum en el que King Krule mira a su paternidad.
Playlist:
Jenny Lewis - Joy'All
PJ Harvey - I Inside The Old I Dying
Junip - Line of Fire (feat. Sharon Van Etten)
Squid - The Blades
bar italia - best in show
King Krule - Flimsier
Christine and the Queens - Tears can be so soft
AMORE, Dinamarca - FIGHT!
yavy - Nada que aportar
Franc Moody - All The Things We Say
NEIL FRANCES, St. Panther - Head Stright
Róisín Murphy, DJ Koze - The Universe
Janelle Monáe - Champagne Shit
Jessie Ware - Begin Again (Joe Goddard Remix)