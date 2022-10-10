58:52

"Los límites son la distancia a la que puedo amarte a ti ya mí simultáneamente"

Jamila Woods se centra en su trabajo como poeta para publicar 'Boundaries', una canción sobre la necesidad de poner límites en el amor. Además, el debut directo y contundente de Menta.

Playlist:

Jamila Woods - Boundaries

Ibeyi - Juice of Mandarins

Σtella - Charmed (feat. Redinho)

Vieux Farka Touré, Khruangbin - Mahine Me

rusowsky - q bonito

Teebs - Did It Again (feat. Panda Bear)

Panda Bear, Sonic Boom - Gettin' to the Point

Alvvays - Velvetten

The Beths - When You Know You Know

Menta - Perro Dolor

Surf Curse - Arrow

agosto - sal y naranjos

Kiwi jr. - Night Vision

MorMor - Chasing Ghosts

Oliver Sim - GMT

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Be with You

Bicep - Water (feat. Clara La San)

Gazzi - birds