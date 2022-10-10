"Los límites son la distancia a la que puedo amarte a ti ya mí simultáneamente"
Jamila Woods se centra en su trabajo como poeta para publicar 'Boundaries', una canción sobre la necesidad de poner límites en el amor. Además, el debut directo y contundente de Menta.
Playlist:
Jamila Woods - Boundaries
Ibeyi - Juice of Mandarins
Σtella - Charmed (feat. Redinho)
Vieux Farka Touré, Khruangbin - Mahine Me
rusowsky - q bonito
Teebs - Did It Again (feat. Panda Bear)
Panda Bear, Sonic Boom - Gettin' to the Point
Alvvays - Velvetten
The Beths - When You Know You Know
Menta - Perro Dolor
Surf Curse - Arrow
agosto - sal y naranjos
Kiwi jr. - Night Vision
MorMor - Chasing Ghosts
Oliver Sim - GMT
Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Be with You
Bicep - Water (feat. Clara La San)
Gazzi - birds