Na Na Na Wild Pink · Fever Ray 14/10/2022 59:06
Wild Pink vuelven a coronarse con el intenso'ILYSM'
'ILYSM' ya existía en parte pero cambió totalmente como la vida de John Ross después de un diagnóstico de cáncer. Ahora es un disco intenso y emocionante que podría ser uno de los mejores del año. Además, el regreso de Fever Ray que es casi una canción de The Knife.
Playlist:
Wild Pink - ILYSM
First Aid Kit - Out Of My Head
Plains - Problem With It
Alex G - Runner
Drugdealer - Pictures of You (feat. Kate Bollinger)
Broken Bells - One Night
Jungle - GOOD TIMES
U.S. Girls - So Typically Now
Ladytron - City of Angels
Fever Ray - What They Call Us
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Wolf
Dry Cleaning - No Decent Shoes For Rain
Depresión Sonora - Voy a Explotar
Alvvays - After The Earthquake
Wet Leg - Chaise Longue