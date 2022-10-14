59:06

Wild Pink vuelven a coronarse con el intenso'ILYSM'

'ILYSM' ya existía en parte pero cambió totalmente como la vida de John Ross después de un diagnóstico de cáncer. Ahora es un disco intenso y emocionante que podría ser uno de los mejores del año. Además, el regreso de Fever Ray que es casi una canción de The Knife.

Playlist:

Wild Pink - ILYSM

First Aid Kit - Out Of My Head

Plains - Problem With It

Alex G - Runner

Drugdealer - Pictures of You (feat. Kate Bollinger)

Broken Bells - One Night

Jungle - GOOD TIMES

U.S. Girls - So Typically Now

Ladytron - City of Angels

Fever Ray - What They Call Us

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Wolf

Dry Cleaning - No Decent Shoes For Rain

Depresión Sonora - Voy a Explotar

Alvvays - After The Earthquake

Wet Leg - Chaise Longue