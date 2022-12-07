Na Na Na   Ibibio Sound Machine · bar italia 07/12/2022 01:00:19

La producción de Hot Chip refuerza la propuesta de Ibibio Sound Machine.

El afrobeat de Ibibio Sound Machine se apoya en el synth pop de Hot Chip para redondear 'Electricity'. Además, los nuevos sonidos de bar italia, el nombre que suena como un zumbido insistente desde el underground londinense.

Playlist:

Yo La Tengo - Fallout

bar italia - Polly Armour

Special Interest - Love Scene

Preoccupations - Ricochet

Margarita Quebrada - Azul

InnerCut - Fuera de Tiempo (feat. Natalia Lacunza, Ghouljaboy)

Christine and the Queens - rien dire

KUČKA - Not There

Coco & Clair Clair - 8AM

La Femme - Cha-cha

Daniel Avery - Wall Of Sleep (feat. HAAi)

Warpaint - Champion (HAAi Remix)

Lambchop - Little Black Boxes

Ibibio Sound Machine - Protection From Evil

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Gondii

