La producción de Hot Chip refuerza la propuesta de Ibibio Sound Machine.
El afrobeat de Ibibio Sound Machine se apoya en el synth pop de Hot Chip para redondear 'Electricity'. Además, los nuevos sonidos de bar italia, el nombre que suena como un zumbido insistente desde el underground londinense.
Playlist:
Yo La Tengo - Fallout
bar italia - Polly Armour
Special Interest - Love Scene
Preoccupations - Ricochet
Margarita Quebrada - Azul
InnerCut - Fuera de Tiempo (feat. Natalia Lacunza, Ghouljaboy)
Christine and the Queens - rien dire
KUČKA - Not There
Coco & Clair Clair - 8AM
La Femme - Cha-cha
Daniel Avery - Wall Of Sleep (feat. HAAi)
Warpaint - Champion (HAAi Remix)
Lambchop - Little Black Boxes
Ibibio Sound Machine - Protection From Evil
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Gondii