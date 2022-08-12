Na Na Na Finn · Jimena Amarillo 30/08/2022 01:00:29
Playlist:
'Everything Is Alright' cuando suenan las nuevas producciones de Finn.
El productor británico Finn regresa con 'Everything Is Alright', un trabajo aparentemente sencillo y lo tiene todo para atraparte en la cara más cálida del house. Además, el EP de Jimena Amarillo, tan sincero como adictivo.
Lykke Li - HIGHWAY TO YOUR HEART
Ethel Cain - Gibson Girl
Desire - Zeros
070 Shake - Body (feat. Christine and the Queens)
Shygirl - Coochie (a bedtime story)
Planet 1999 - dune
Jimena Amarillo - Me lo kiero imaginar
AMORE - Disneyland Paris
Finn - Everything Is Alright
Two Shell - Pods
The Weeknd - Dawn FM (OPN Remix)
Hot Chip - Eleanor
Cuco - Aura
Benny Sings - How Can I Move On
Steve Lacy - Mercury