'Everything Is Alright' cuando suenan las nuevas producciones de Finn.

El productor británico Finn regresa con 'Everything Is Alright', un trabajo aparentemente sencillo y lo tiene todo para atraparte en la cara más cálida del house. Además, el EP de Jimena Amarillo, tan sincero como adictivo.

Playlist:

Lykke Li - HIGHWAY TO YOUR HEART

Ethel Cain - Gibson Girl

Desire - Zeros

070 Shake - Body (feat. Christine and the Queens)

Shygirl - Coochie (a bedtime story)

Planet 1999 - dune

Jimena Amarillo - Me lo kiero imaginar

AMORE - Disneyland Paris

Finn - Everything Is Alright

Two Shell - Pods

The Weeknd - Dawn FM (OPN Remix)

Hot Chip - Eleanor

Cuco - Aura

Benny Sings - How Can I Move On

Steve Lacy - Mercury