58:43

Mantis with

La rara felicita edita 'Spalarkle' en un sello hecho a su vanguardista medida, PC Music. Además, entramos en 'Sometimes You Hurt The Ones You Hate', un nuevo gran disco para Damien Jurado.

Playlist:

boygenius - Cool About It

Damien Jurado - In A Way Probably Never

Jess Williamson - Hunter

Plains - Problem With It

Lewis OfMan - Misbehave (feat. Coco & Clair Clair)

Alison Goldfrapp - So Hard So Hot

Alan Braxe - Never Coming Back (feat. Annie)

ODESZA - To Be Yours (feat. Claud)

waterbaby - Airforce blue

Maria Blaya - DAÑO

Planet 1999 - crush

felicita - Spalarkle (Alys) (feat. Caroline Polachek)

Nation of Language - Sole Obssesion

Avalon Emerson - Karaoke Song

The Blessed Madonna - Shades Of Love (feat. The Joy)

Fred again.. - Marea (we've lost dancing) (feat. The Blessed Madonna)