Mantis with
La rara felicita edita 'Spalarkle' en un sello hecho a su vanguardista medida, PC Music. Además, entramos en 'Sometimes You Hurt The Ones You Hate', un nuevo gran disco para Damien Jurado.
Playlist:
boygenius - Cool About It
Damien Jurado - In A Way Probably Never
Jess Williamson - Hunter
Plains - Problem With It
Lewis OfMan - Misbehave (feat. Coco & Clair Clair)
Alison Goldfrapp - So Hard So Hot
Alan Braxe - Never Coming Back (feat. Annie)
ODESZA - To Be Yours (feat. Claud)
waterbaby - Airforce blue
Maria Blaya - DAÑO
Planet 1999 - crush
felicita - Spalarkle (Alys) (feat. Caroline Polachek)
Nation of Language - Sole Obssesion
Avalon Emerson - Karaoke Song
The Blessed Madonna - Shades Of Love (feat. The Joy)
Fred again.. - Marea (we've lost dancing) (feat. The Blessed Madonna)