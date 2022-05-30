01:01:18

Confirmado: Dehd han hecho un discazo

Son, junto a Wet Leg, nuestra banda guitarrera favorita ahora mismo. 'Blue Skies' es el nuevo disco de Dehd en el que han hecho una mezcla bien apetecible de garaje con guitarras surf y melodías dignas de girl group sesenteros. Además, el salto fuera de las etiquetas shoegaze y post punk de los brillantes Just Mustard.

PLAYLIST:

Ty Segall - Hello, Hi

Momma - Speeding 72

Wet Leg - Ur Mum

DEHD - Bad Love

Belle and Sebastian - Young and Stupid

The Wave Pictures - When The Purple Emperor Spreads His Wings

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - My Echo

Σtella - Up and Away

Adiós Amores - Tu Diana

Orville Peck - C'mon Baby, Cry

Soccer Mommy - Unholy Affliction

Just Mustard - Mirrors

Horsegirl - Anti-glory

Helado Negro - Ya no estoy aquí

Animal Collective - Walker

Spiritualized - Always Together with You