Confirmado: Dehd han hecho un discazo
Son, junto a Wet Leg, nuestra banda guitarrera favorita ahora mismo. 'Blue Skies' es el nuevo disco de Dehd en el que han hecho una mezcla bien apetecible de garaje con guitarras surf y melodías dignas de girl group sesenteros. Además, el salto fuera de las etiquetas shoegaze y post punk de los brillantes Just Mustard.
PLAYLIST:
Ty Segall - Hello, Hi
Momma - Speeding 72
Wet Leg - Ur Mum
DEHD - Bad Love
Belle and Sebastian - Young and Stupid
The Wave Pictures - When The Purple Emperor Spreads His Wings
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - My Echo
Σtella - Up and Away
Adiós Amores - Tu Diana
Orville Peck - C'mon Baby, Cry
Soccer Mommy - Unholy Affliction
Just Mustard - Mirrors
Horsegirl - Anti-glory
Helado Negro - Ya no estoy aquí
Animal Collective - Walker
Spiritualized - Always Together with You