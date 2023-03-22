Comienza el segundo acto del proceso de transformación peronal y musical de Christine and the Queens
Christine and the Queens recupera su fuerza pop en 'Paranoïa, Angels, True Love', el segundo acto de su proceso de transformación peronal y musical. Un disco triple que publicará en junio. Además, el homenaje sentido de Lana del Rey a la familia Grant.
Playlist:
Tei Shi - MONA LISA
John Cale - I KNOW YOU'RE HAPPY (feat. Tei Shi)
M83 - Laura
Christine and the Queens - To be honest
Unknown Mortal Orchestra - Meshuggah
rusowsky - brujita
Caroline Polachek - Fly To You (feat. Grimes, Dido)
Empress of - Turn The Table (feat. Jim-E Stack)
Kelela - Contact
NOIA - didn't know (feat. Ela Minus)
Lonnie Holley - Kindness Will Follow Your Tears (feat. Bon Iver)
Lana Del Rey - The Grants
Feist - Hiding Out In The Open
boygenius - Emily I'm Sorry
Andy Shauf - Wasted On You