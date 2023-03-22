Christine and the Queens · Lana Del Rey

58:47

Comienza el segundo acto del proceso de transformación peronal y musical de Christine and the Queens

Christine and the Queens recupera su fuerza pop en 'Paranoïa, Angels, True Love', el segundo acto de su proceso de transformación peronal y musical. Un disco triple que publicará en junio. Además, el homenaje sentido de Lana del Rey a la familia Grant.

Playlist:

Tei Shi - MONA LISA

John Cale - I KNOW YOU'RE HAPPY (feat. Tei Shi)

M83 - Laura

Christine and the Queens - To be honest

Unknown Mortal Orchestra - Meshuggah

rusowsky - brujita

Caroline Polachek - Fly To You (feat. Grimes, Dido)

Empress of - Turn The Table (feat. Jim-E Stack)

Kelela - Contact

NOIA - didn't know (feat. Ela Minus)

Lonnie Holley - Kindness Will Follow Your Tears (feat. Bon Iver)

Lana Del Rey - The Grants

Feist - Hiding Out In The Open

boygenius - Emily I'm Sorry

Andy Shauf - Wasted On You