La versión más atmosférica de Christine and the Queens se muestra en su nueva canción.
La versión más atmosférica de Christine and the queens la hemos conocido con 'la chanson du chevalier', otra de las canciones que va a incluir en 'Redcar les adorables etoiles', su nuevo disco. Además, la aproximación a Carole King o Fleetwood Mac que han buscado First Aid Kit para su álbum 'Palomino'.
Playlist:
Cuco - Sitting In The Corner (feat. Adriel Favela & Kacey Musgraves)
Jamila Woods - Boundaries
Omar Apollo - Bad Life (feat. Kali Uchis)
C. Tangana - Te Olvidaste (feat. Omar Apollo)
Sharon Van Etten - Never Gonna Change
First Aid Kit - Out Of My Head
Mitski - The Only Heartbreaker
Phoebe Bridgers - I Know The End
Christine and the Queens - la chanson du chevalier
Björk - Ovule
serpentwithfeet - I'm Pressed
Caroline Polachek - Billions
SEGA BODEGA - Cicada (feat. ARCA)
Dry Cleaning - No Decent Shoes For Rain
Nation of Language - From The Hill