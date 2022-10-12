Christine and the Queens · First Aid Kit

59:04

La versión más atmosférica de Christine and the Queens se muestra en su nueva canción.

La versión más atmosférica de Christine and the queens la hemos conocido con 'la chanson du chevalier', otra de las canciones que va a incluir en 'Redcar les adorables etoiles', su nuevo disco. Además, la aproximación a Carole King o Fleetwood Mac que han buscado First Aid Kit para su álbum 'Palomino'.

Playlist:

Cuco - Sitting In The Corner (feat. Adriel Favela & Kacey Musgraves)

Jamila Woods - Boundaries

Omar Apollo - Bad Life (feat. Kali Uchis)

C. Tangana - Te Olvidaste (feat. Omar Apollo)

Sharon Van Etten - Never Gonna Change

First Aid Kit - Out Of My Head

Mitski - The Only Heartbreaker

Phoebe Bridgers - I Know The End

Christine and the Queens - la chanson du chevalier

Björk - Ovule

serpentwithfeet - I'm Pressed

Caroline Polachek - Billions

SEGA BODEGA - Cicada (feat. ARCA)

Dry Cleaning - No Decent Shoes For Rain

Nation of Language - From The Hill