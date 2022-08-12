59:00

¿Christine and the Queens o REDCAR?

Héloïse Letissier necesitaba un nuevo nombre para presentar su versión no atormentada. Así presenta un nuevo alter ego, REDCAR, y anuncia su tercer álbum, ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles'. Además, Aaron Jerome resucitando el proyecto SBTRKT después de seis años de silencio.

Playlist:

Steve Lacy - Helmet

Omar Apollo - Archetype

Lil Silva - Be Cool (feat. Little Dragon)

Drake - Falling Back

RODEO - FEEL NO WAYS

The Blaze - EYES

Christine and the Queens - Je te vois enfin

070 Shake - Body (feat. Christine and the Queens)

Santigold - Ain't Ready

SBTRKT - BODMIN MOOR

dani - Lento

Sen Senra - Aroma

boy pablo - Be Mine

Ghouljaboy - ei bro

easy life - OTT (feat. BENEE)