Na Na Na Christine and the Queens · SBTRKT 22/08/2022 59:00
Playlist:
¿Christine and the Queens o REDCAR?
Héloïse Letissier necesitaba un nuevo nombre para presentar su versión no atormentada. Así presenta un nuevo alter ego, REDCAR, y anuncia su tercer álbum, ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles'. Además, Aaron Jerome resucitando el proyecto SBTRKT después de seis años de silencio.
Playlist:
Steve Lacy - Helmet
Omar Apollo - Archetype
Lil Silva - Be Cool (feat. Little Dragon)
Drake - Falling Back
RODEO - FEEL NO WAYS
The Blaze - EYES
Christine and the Queens - Je te vois enfin
070 Shake - Body (feat. Christine and the Queens)
Santigold - Ain't Ready
SBTRKT - BODMIN MOOR
dani - Lento
Sen Senra - Aroma
boy pablo - Be Mine
Ghouljaboy - ei bro
easy life - OTT (feat. BENEE)