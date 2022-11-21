58:47

El disco final de BROCKHAMPTON al final fue el penúltimo.

Doble golpe maestro de BROCKHAMPTON. 'The Family', el anunciado como LP 'final', es el penúltimo además de un disco de Kevin Abstract. 'TM', con la aportación de todo el colectivo, sí es el último. Además, el retrato íntimo del fin de una relación amorosa en el nuevo disco de María Rodés.

Playlist:

Turnover - Myself in the Way (feat. Brendan Yates)

Whitney - MEMORY

Phoenix - Winter Solstice

Nosaj Thing - Condition (feat. Toro y Moi)

First Aid Kit - A Feeling That Never Came

Andy Shauf - Wasted On You

María Rodés - Prefiero No Decir Nada

Carla dal Forno - Mind You're On

Weyes Blood - Children of the Empire

BROCKHAMPTON - All That

easy life - DEAR MISS HOLLOWAY (feat. Kevin Abstract)

SAULT - Higher

Barry Can't Swim - Like The Old Days

Ralphie Choo - BULERÍAS DE UN CABALLO MALO

PinkPantheress - Do you miss me?

The xx - Angels (Live)