El disco final de BROCKHAMPTON al final fue el penúltimo.
Doble golpe maestro de BROCKHAMPTON. 'The Family', el anunciado como LP 'final', es el penúltimo además de un disco de Kevin Abstract. 'TM', con la aportación de todo el colectivo, sí es el último. Además, el retrato íntimo del fin de una relación amorosa en el nuevo disco de María Rodés.
Playlist:
Turnover - Myself in the Way (feat. Brendan Yates)
Whitney - MEMORY
Phoenix - Winter Solstice
Nosaj Thing - Condition (feat. Toro y Moi)
First Aid Kit - A Feeling That Never Came
Andy Shauf - Wasted On You
María Rodés - Prefiero No Decir Nada
Carla dal Forno - Mind You're On
Weyes Blood - Children of the Empire
BROCKHAMPTON - All That
easy life - DEAR MISS HOLLOWAY (feat. Kevin Abstract)
SAULT - Higher
Barry Can't Swim - Like The Old Days
Ralphie Choo - BULERÍAS DE UN CABALLO MALO
PinkPantheress - Do you miss me?
The xx - Angels (Live)