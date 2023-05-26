Na Na Na Biig Piig · The Blaze 26/05/2023 58:49
Hagamos cardio
'Bubblegum' es la mixtape con la que presenta su propuesta en largo la irlandesa Biig Piig. Además, la versión más bailable de los parisinos The Blaze en un nuevo álbum con 10 cortes que funcionan sin pausa, como una sesión.
Playlist:
Everything But The Girl - Run A Red Light
Art School Girlfriend - Close To The Clouds
The Blaze - EYES
Fred again.. - Bleu (better with time)
mori - owyd
Ralphie Choo - BULERÍAS DE UN CABALLO MALO
Yves Tumor - Parody
Dinamarca - favorita (feat. AMORE)
NEW YORK - night n day
Biig Piig - Kerosene
TYGAPAW - GLAMOUR Riddim (feat. George Riley)
LSDXOXO - Freak
Maria Blaya - DAÑO
yunè pinku - Sports
Miss Grit - Follow the Cyborg
Tei Shi - MONA LISA
Shygirl - Woe (I See It From Your Side) - Björk Remix