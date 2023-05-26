58:49

Hagamos cardio

'Bubblegum' es la mixtape con la que presenta su propuesta en largo la irlandesa Biig Piig. Además, la versión más bailable de los parisinos The Blaze en un nuevo álbum con 10 cortes que funcionan sin pausa, como una sesión.

Playlist:

Everything But The Girl - Run A Red Light

Art School Girlfriend - Close To The Clouds

The Blaze - EYES

Fred again.. - Bleu (better with time)

mori - owyd

Ralphie Choo - BULERÍAS DE UN CABALLO MALO

Yves Tumor - Parody

Dinamarca - favorita (feat. AMORE)

NEW YORK - night n day

Biig Piig - Kerosene

TYGAPAW - GLAMOUR Riddim (feat. George Riley)

LSDXOXO - Freak

Maria Blaya - DAÑO

yunè pinku - Sports

Miss Grit - Follow the Cyborg

Tei Shi - MONA LISA

Shygirl - Woe (I See It From Your Side) - Björk Remix



