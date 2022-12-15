Completamos el repaso con los de Alvvays, Wet Leg, Aldous Harding...
Cerramos el repaso a 50 álbumes que, sinceramente, podrían ser 100. Espero que te haya servido para refrescar discos o descubrir publicaciones que nos han gustado especialmente.
Playlist:
Alvvays - Easy On Your Own? ('Blue Rev')
Horsegirl - Anti-glory ('Versions of Modern Performance')
Porridge Radio - Birthday Party ('Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky')
Sorry - There's So Many People That Want To Be Loved ('Anywhere But Here')
Dehd - Bad Love ('Blue Skies')
Wet Leg - Chaise Longue ('Wet Leg')
Sharon Van Etten - Mistakes ('We've Been Going About This All Wrong')
Julia Jacklin - Lydia Wears a Cross ('PRE PLEASURE')
Jenny Hval - Year of Love ('Classic Objects')
Aldous Harding - Fever ('Warm Chris')
Orville Peck - C'mon Baby, Cry ('BRONCO')
Plains - Problem With It ('I Walked With You A Ways')
Panda Bear, Sonic Boom - Edge of the Edge ('Reset')
Animal Collective - Prester John ('Time Skiffs')
Toro y Moi - Millennium (feat. The Mattson 2) ('Mahal')