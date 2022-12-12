Na Na Na   50 discos internacionales favoritos de 2022 (Vol. 1) 12/12/2022 58:32

Abrimos el cofre selecto con los mejores álbumes importados

50 discos internacionales nos han sorprendido, enamorado o emocionado este año. Extraemos los primeros 13 del cofre selecto con los mejores álbumes importados.

Playlist:

Jockstrap - Greatest Hits ('I Love You, Jennifer B')

Cate Le Bon - Moderation ('Pompeii')

Perfume Genius - Pop Song ('Ugly Season')

Nilüfer Yanya - midnight sun ('PAINLESS')

The Smile - Thin Thing ('A Light for Attracting Attention')

Special Interest - Cherry Blue Intention ('Endure')

Charlotte Adigéry, Bolis Pupul - It Hit Me ('Topical Dancer')

Mall Grab - Patience (feat. Nia Archives) ('What I Breathe')

Bonobo - Rosewood ('Fragments')

Tomberlin - idkwntht ('idkwntht')

Wild Pink - Hold My Hand (feat. Julien Baker) ('ILYSM')

Kevin Morby - Bittersweet, TN (feat. Erin Rae) ('This Is A Photograph')

Angel Olsen - All The Good Times ('Big Time')

