Abrimos el cofre selecto con los mejores álbumes importados
50 discos internacionales nos han sorprendido, enamorado o emocionado este año. Extraemos los primeros 13 del cofre selecto con los mejores álbumes importados.
Playlist:
Jockstrap - Greatest Hits ('I Love You, Jennifer B')
Cate Le Bon - Moderation ('Pompeii')
Perfume Genius - Pop Song ('Ugly Season')
Nilüfer Yanya - midnight sun ('PAINLESS')
The Smile - Thin Thing ('A Light for Attracting Attention')
Special Interest - Cherry Blue Intention ('Endure')
Charlotte Adigéry, Bolis Pupul - It Hit Me ('Topical Dancer')
Mall Grab - Patience (feat. Nia Archives) ('What I Breathe')
Bonobo - Rosewood ('Fragments')
Tomberlin - idkwntht ('idkwntht')
Wild Pink - Hold My Hand (feat. Julien Baker) ('ILYSM')
Kevin Morby - Bittersweet, TN (feat. Erin Rae) ('This Is A Photograph')
Angel Olsen - All The Good Times ('Big Time')