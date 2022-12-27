01:00:10

El programa de las canciones bonitas elige las canciones más bonitas.

Esta es la banda sonora del 2022 en NaNaNa. Las 30 canciones que más hemos escuchado a lo largo del año.

Playlist:

Caroline Polachek - Billions

Ralphie Choo - BULERÍAS DE UN CABALLO MALO

ROSALÍA - SAOKO

Jamie xx - KILL DEM

Romy, Fred again.. - Strong

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Spitting Off the Edge of the World (feat. Perfume Genius)

Nilüfer Yanya - midnight sun

Ibibio Sound Machine - Protection From Evil

Beyoncé - ALIEN SUPERSTAR

Jessie Ware - Free Yourself

The Weeknd - Take My Breath

Kali Uchis - NO HAY LEY

DELLAFUENTE - Algarabia

Σtella - Charmed (feat. Redinho)

Cuco - Sitting In The Corner (feat. Adriel Favela & Kacey Musgraves)

Omar Apollo - Evergreen (You Didn't Deserve Me At All)