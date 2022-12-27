Na Na Na 30 canciones favoritas de 2022 (vol.2) 27/12/2022 01:00:10
El programa de las canciones bonitas elige las canciones más bonitas.
Esta es la banda sonora del 2022 en NaNaNa. Las 30 canciones que más hemos escuchado a lo largo del año.
Playlist:
Caroline Polachek - Billions
Ralphie Choo - BULERÍAS DE UN CABALLO MALO
ROSALÍA - SAOKO
Jamie xx - KILL DEM
Romy, Fred again.. - Strong
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Spitting Off the Edge of the World (feat. Perfume Genius)
Nilüfer Yanya - midnight sun
Ibibio Sound Machine - Protection From Evil
Beyoncé - ALIEN SUPERSTAR
Jessie Ware - Free Yourself
The Weeknd - Take My Breath
Kali Uchis - NO HAY LEY
DELLAFUENTE - Algarabia
Σtella - Charmed (feat. Redinho)
Cuco - Sitting In The Corner (feat. Adriel Favela & Kacey Musgraves)
Omar Apollo - Evergreen (You Didn't Deserve Me At All)